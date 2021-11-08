Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Gap Down to $55.71

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.71, but opened at $53.78. Keros Therapeutics shares last traded at $55.40, with a volume of 1,419 shares changing hands.

KROS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.94. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -20.56 and a beta of 1.55.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Julius Knowles sold 15,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $669,815.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,392 shares of company stock valued at $6,852,410. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KROS. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 101,950.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KROS)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

