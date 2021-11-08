KeyCorp Lowers Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Price Target to $14.00

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaltura from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Kaltura in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kaltura in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a hold rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kaltura currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of NASDAQ KLTR opened at $5.98 on Thursday. Kaltura has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.91.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 million. Equities analysts predict that Kaltura will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth $82,117,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Kaltura during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

About Kaltura

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

