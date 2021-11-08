KeyCorp Raises Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target to $117.00

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $115.00 to $117.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procore Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.57.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

PCOR stock opened at $94.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $78.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.73.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $131.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.36 million. Procore Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 7,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $638,247.84. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 613,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,518,250.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 16,200 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $1,413,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 724,138 shares in the company, valued at $63,173,799.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,525 shares of company stock worth $3,186,441.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.