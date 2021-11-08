KIMCHI.finance Tops One Day Trading Volume of $988,576.00 (KIMCHI)

KIMCHI.finance (CURRENCY:KIMCHI) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. KIMCHI.finance has a total market cap of $461,288.43 and $988,576.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KIMCHI.finance has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar. One KIMCHI.finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00051645 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.32 or 0.00228393 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00097246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Coin Profile

KIMCHI.finance (CRYPTO:KIMCHI) is a coin. KIMCHI.finance’s total supply is 2,620,218,075 coins. The official website for KIMCHI.finance is kimchi.finance . KIMCHI.finance’s official Twitter account is @kimchi_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives. “

KIMCHI.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KIMCHI.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KIMCHI.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

