Kimelman & Baird LLC Acquires New Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 442,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,283,000. Copart makes up about 5.2% of Kimelman & Baird LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kimelman & Baird LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Copart as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Copart by 2.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,644,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 8.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 470,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,964,000 after buying an additional 36,497 shares during the period. Bowie Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 9.5% during the first quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 288,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,280,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth $59,936,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 9.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.40.

CPRT traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $154.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,687. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.92 and a 12-month high of $158.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.65. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The company had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

