Kimelman & Baird LLC Acquires Shares of 213,475 Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 213,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,495,000. Waste Connections accounts for approximately 2.3% of Kimelman & Baird LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kimelman & Baird LLC owned about 0.08% of Waste Connections as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 367,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 74,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 39,305 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 275.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,570,000 after acquiring an additional 120,199 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,370,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

NYSE WCN traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.88. 18,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,004. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.15. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.02 and a 1-year high of $138.23. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.28, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

In related news, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

