Kimelman & Baird LLC Acquires Shares of 843,282 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 843,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,768,000. Bank of America makes up approximately 3.1% of Kimelman & Baird LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% during the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.58. The company had a trading volume of 440,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,617,348. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day moving average is $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

