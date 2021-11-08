Kimelman & Baird LLC Buys New Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 64,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,689,000. Eli Lilly and comprises about 1.3% of Kimelman & Baird LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after buying an additional 11,698 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 101,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,969,000 after purchasing an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,134.3% in the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 107,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.83.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $263.83. The stock had a trading volume of 21,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,959. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $252.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $138.61 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,429 shares of company stock valued at $58,650,625. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

