Kimelman & Baird LLC Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 29,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 24.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.62.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.59. 74,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,933,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.11 and its 200-day moving average is $113.54. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $94.67 and a one year high of $121.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

