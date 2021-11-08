Kimelman & Baird LLC Takes $1.86 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

CL stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.33. The company had a trading volume of 45,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,385. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day moving average of $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.51%.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,621.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

