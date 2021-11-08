Kimelman & Baird LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,550 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after buying an additional 113,836 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,181,549,000 after purchasing an additional 86,712 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Netflix by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,510,833,000 after purchasing an additional 269,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,619,475,000 after purchasing an additional 121,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,038 shares of company stock valued at $77,383,849 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $666.76.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $6.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $652.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,377. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $463.41 and a 12-month high of $690.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $619.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $551.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $289.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.90, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

