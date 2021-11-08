Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) PT Raised to C$230.00 at Eight Capital

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$190.00 to C$230.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KXS. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$170.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$204.00 to C$213.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$163.78 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kinaxis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$225.73.

Kinaxis stock traded up C$8.02 on Monday, hitting C$209.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,466. The firm has a market cap of C$5.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 9,976.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$193.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$168.53. Kinaxis has a one year low of C$124.05 and a one year high of C$211.35.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$73.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$76.53 million. Analysts anticipate that Kinaxis will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$200.00, for a total transaction of C$334,007.01. Also, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$203.90, for a total transaction of C$672,864.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,855 shares in the company, valued at C$786,027.56. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,472 shares of company stock worth $3,748,227.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

