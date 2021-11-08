Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 72.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,217 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 41,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 70,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 21.5% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.2% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.62.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.26%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

