Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) PT Set at C$50.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

KL has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$50.00 to C$55.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$77.50 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial downgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a hold rating and set a C$50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective (down from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$63.34.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

TSE:KL opened at C$52.53 on Thursday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a twelve month low of C$40.07 and a twelve month high of C$65.37. The company has a market cap of C$13.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$52.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$50.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

In other Kirkland Lake Gold news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$50.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,520,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,643,500. Insiders have bought 400,000 shares of company stock worth $19,825,500 in the last 90 days.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.