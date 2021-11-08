Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Receives €104.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €104.27 ($122.67).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KBX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

ETR KBX traded down €0.28 ($0.33) on Friday, hitting €93.50 ($110.00). 98,860 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.48. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €88.16 ($103.72) and a 52-week high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €96.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €99.09.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

