KoHo Chain (KHC) Price Down 18.5% Over Last Week

KoHo Chain (CURRENCY:KHC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 8th. One KoHo Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. KoHo Chain has a market cap of $183,114.22 and $3,604.00 worth of KoHo Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KoHo Chain has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00078059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.23 or 0.00083299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.85 or 0.00097542 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,332.89 or 0.99740119 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,757.92 or 0.07047904 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00020490 BTC.

KoHo Chain Coin Profile

KoHo Chain’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,360,000 coins. KoHo Chain’s official Twitter account is @ChainKoho

