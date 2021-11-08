Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €44.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PHIA. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €48.17 ($56.67).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 52 week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.