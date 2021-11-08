Krios Price Reaches $0.0024 on Exchanges (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 8th. Krios has a market cap of $1.22 million and $5.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Krios coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Krios has traded 77.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Krios

Krios (GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

