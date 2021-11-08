Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Lowered to “Hold” at Truist

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $21.00. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

DNUT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.71 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.03.

DNUT opened at $14.10 on Monday. Krispy Kreme has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $341.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.29 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 382,350 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $5,842,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet purchased 60,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $792,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,531,326 shares of company stock valued at $24,226,768.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

