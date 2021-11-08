Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Lowered to “Hold” at Truist

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $21.00. Truist’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.
DNUT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.71 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.03.
DNUT opened at $14.10 on Monday. Krispy Kreme has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49.
In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab acquired 382,350 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $5,842,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet purchased 60,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.21 per share, with a total value of $792,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,531,326 shares of company stock valued at $24,226,768.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Krispy Kreme Company Profile
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.
