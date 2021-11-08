Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.15

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.15 and last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 1778 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KIROY shares. Bank of America downgraded Kumba Iron Ore from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Kumba Iron Ore from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kumba Iron Ore in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $2.5531 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.16%.

Kumba Iron Ore Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KIROY)

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products; Logistics and Shipping Operation Services, and Other. The Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products segment focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore.

