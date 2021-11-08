Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) will post sales of $25.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.40 million. Kura Sushi USA posted sales of $5.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 352.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full-year sales of $61.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.30 million to $62.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $117.35 million, with estimates ranging from $115.90 million to $118.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kura Sushi USA.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRUS shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

NASDAQ KRUS traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $50.03. 136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,843. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.73. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $14.10 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.79 million, a PE ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 2.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $521,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

