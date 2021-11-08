KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered KVH Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ KVHI opened at $10.49 on Monday. KVH Industries has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $15.29. The firm has a market cap of $197.32 million, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.72.
KVH Industries Company Profile
KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment comprises of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.
