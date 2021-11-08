KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered KVH Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ KVHI opened at $10.49 on Monday. KVH Industries has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $15.29. The firm has a market cap of $197.32 million, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KVHI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of KVH Industries by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in KVH Industries by 60.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in KVH Industries during the second quarter worth about $172,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in KVH Industries during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in KVH Industries during the second quarter worth about $184,000. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment comprises of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

