Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives $76.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.43.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $64.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.72 and a beta of 1.22. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.93 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jared Gollob sold 14,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $948,047.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 242,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $14,770,113.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 402,908 shares of company stock valued at $23,774,729. Corporate insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,448,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,754,000 after acquiring an additional 934,594 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,844,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,479,000 after acquiring an additional 911,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,827,000 after acquiring an additional 399,731 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,454,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 1,906.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,630,000 after buying an additional 333,257 shares during the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

