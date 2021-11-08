Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,451 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kymera Therapeutics were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $4,847,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $364,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $251,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 15.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 248.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 6,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $346,558.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 14,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $948,047.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,908 shares of company stock worth $23,774,729 over the last quarter. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KYMR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $64.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.45. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $18.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

