L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.850-$13.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.90 billion-$17.90 billion.

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $236.17.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $1.59 on Monday, hitting $222.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,116. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $168.70 and a 12-month high of $246.08. The company has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.15 and a 200-day moving average of $224.33.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.97%.

In other news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total value of $19,756,732.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $2,481,469.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 351,401 shares of company stock valued at $81,075,776 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.