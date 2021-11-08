Lake Street Capital Boosts Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target to $61.00

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.82.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 21.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 61.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 24,893 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 21.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

