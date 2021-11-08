Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 54.3% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $610.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,880. The firm has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $580.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $607.01. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $395.85 and a one year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.42.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total transaction of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,259 shares of company stock worth $5,920,132 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

