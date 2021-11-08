Lambda Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.23 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Lambda coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lambda has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Lambda has a total market cap of $20.29 million and $3.23 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00050520 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.31 or 0.00225622 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00004537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.86 or 0.00096078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011490 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

LAMB is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,441,164,590 coins. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

