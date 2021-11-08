Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wynnefield Capital Inc.

Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its position in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,145,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,587 shares during the quarter. Landec makes up approximately 16.3% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned about 10.68% of Landec worth $35,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNDC. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landec during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Landec during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Landec during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landec during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landec during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Landec stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $286.96 million, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.11. Landec Co. has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $12.88.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $128.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.25 million. Landec had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landec Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNDC. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landec has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

