LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €71.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LXS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €71.79 ($84.45).

Shares of ETR:LXS opened at €54.66 ($64.31) on Thursday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €45.65 ($53.71) and a 52 week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is €60.15 and its 200-day moving average is €60.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion and a PE ratio of 25.24.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

