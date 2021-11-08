Lead Wallet (LEAD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $90,070.00

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last week, Lead Wallet has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $90,070.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.76 or 0.00081358 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.49 or 0.00083980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00097167 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,951.00 or 0.99806286 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,748.45 or 0.07186027 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00021003 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

