Lee D. Roberts Purchases 10,000 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Stock

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Director Lee D. Roberts acquired 10,000 shares of Unisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of UIS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.58. 8,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,136. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.44. Unisys Co. has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $28.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.41.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $488.00 million for the quarter. Unisys had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 45.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Unisys in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised Unisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Unisys by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 18,604 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Unisys by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after purchasing an additional 44,125 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Unisys by 16.9% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 75,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Unisys by 7.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 404,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 28,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

