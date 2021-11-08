Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank cut Legrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGRDY traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.86. 1,214,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,925. Legrand has a one year low of $16.37 and a one year high of $23.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.22.

Legrand SA is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its services include the provision of control and command of electric power, cable management, power distribution, and voice-data-image distribution. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

