Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Insider Sells $36,000.00 in Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Sheldon Peters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $39,120.00.

NYSE:LMND opened at $69.53 on Monday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.15 and a 12-month high of $188.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.81.

LMND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lemonade from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lemonade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.14.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter worth about $54,772,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Lemonade during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lemonade during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 79.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,168,000 after acquiring an additional 57,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 72.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 35,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

