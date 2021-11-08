Lendingblock (LND) Price Tops $0.0059

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 8th. One Lendingblock coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded 50.1% lower against the US dollar. Lendingblock has a market cap of $4.70 million and $178.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lendingblock Coin Profile

Lendingblock (CRYPTO:LND) is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 790,097,391 coins. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lendingblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

