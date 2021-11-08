LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.750-$5.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.

NASDAQ LHCG traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $143.78. The stock had a trading volume of 4,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,184. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.04. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LHC Group will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LHCG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Securities cut their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LHC Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of LHC Group worth $21,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

