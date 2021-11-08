LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

LFST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $13.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LifeStance Health Group has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $29.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $160.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.46 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.