Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) PT Lowered to $104.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $114.00 to $104.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LSPD. Scotiabank raised Lightspeed POS from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$155.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.20.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $73.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.88. Lightspeed POS has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.44 and a beta of 3.57.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,817,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 660.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 76,273 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

