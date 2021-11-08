Limbach (LMB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Limbach has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $121.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 4.45%. On average, analysts expect Limbach to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Limbach alerts:

Limbach stock opened at $7.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. Limbach has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $16.09.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Limbach stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) by 2,169.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,103 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Limbach worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Limbach from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.