Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Down 3.7%

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.93 and last traded at $16.99. Approximately 17,089 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 322,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

LIND has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $860.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 5,988.65% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 38,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $639,448.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 526.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 100,637.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. 62.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

