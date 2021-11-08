Litecoin (LTC) Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last Week

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 7th. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $206.08 or 0.00316185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin has a market cap of $14.20 billion and $1.56 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000418 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000434 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,923,858 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase.

