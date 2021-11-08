Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 142,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,624,174 shares.The stock last traded at $34.00 and had previously closed at $32.67.

LAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.61.

The company has a current ratio of 56.73, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -84.12 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.80.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAC. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 335.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Company Profile (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

