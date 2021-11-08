Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Shares Gap Down to $123.80

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $123.80, but opened at $118.45. Live Nation Entertainment shares last traded at $117.50, with a volume of 54,897 shares trading hands.

LYV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.38.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.16.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,478,000 after purchasing an additional 61,421 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,542,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,573,000 after purchasing an additional 41,089 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,458,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,918,000 after purchasing an additional 50,419 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,339,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,370,000 after buying an additional 105,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,207,000 after buying an additional 763,955 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.