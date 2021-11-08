Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 64 ($0.84) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

LLOY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 48 ($0.63) to GBX 52 ($0.68) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.67) to GBX 54 ($0.71) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.64) target price on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 54.63 ($0.71).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 49.11 ($0.64) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £34.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 46.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 80.76. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 27.37 ($0.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 51.58 ($0.67).

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers purchased 188,803 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £81,185.29 ($106,069.10).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.