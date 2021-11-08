LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

LPL Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LPL Financial to earn $9.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $168.21 on Monday. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $76.13 and a 52 week high of $176.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.94.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities started coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.54.

In other news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LPL Financial stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 136.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 162,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of LPL Financial worth $38,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

