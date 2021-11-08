LPL Financial LLC Acquires 2,212 Shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 469,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after acquiring an additional 21,338 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 66,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 14,681 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 28,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TPLC opened at $37.57 on Monday. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a one year low of $28.69 and a one year high of $37.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.49.

