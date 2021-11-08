LPL Financial LLC Acquires 22,680 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,680 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,528,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168,856 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,385,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,619,000 after acquiring an additional 785,567 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 1,097.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 670,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 614,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 535.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 684,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 576,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $10.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $12.61.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $55.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. United Microelectronics’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.15.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

