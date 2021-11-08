LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRBN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1,202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CRBN stock opened at $176.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.42. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 12-month low of $137.55 and a 12-month high of $176.45.

