LPL Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Westlake Chemical Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 29.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WLKP shares. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

WLKP opened at $25.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.37. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The company has a market capitalization of $913.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.15). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.471 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 100.53%.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It also involves in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

