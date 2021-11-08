LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 9.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,199,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,900,000 after purchasing an additional 102,007 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,591,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,022,000 after buying an additional 93,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,149,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $350,413,000 after buying an additional 93,771 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 1,157.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 62,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 52.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after buying an additional 60,369 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $53.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $996.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.45 million. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

